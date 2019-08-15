Franklin Covey Co. (FC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Franklin Covey Co.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Franklin Covey Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Franklin Covey Co. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey Co. 0.00% -6.70% -2.60% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Franklin Covey Co. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey Co. N/A 30 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Franklin Covey Co. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.40 2.64

Franklin Covey Co. currently has an average price target of $34, suggesting a potential downside of -8.03%. The peers have a potential upside of -10.19%. Given Franklin Covey Co.’s competitors higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Covey Co. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Franklin Covey Co. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Covey Co. 0.97% 5.13% 26.12% 48.92% 45.13% 63.46% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Franklin Covey Co. has stronger performance than Franklin Covey Co.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Franklin Covey Co. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Franklin Covey Co.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Franklin Covey Co.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Franklin Covey Co.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Covey Co. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Franklin Covey Co.’s competitors’ beta is 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Franklin Covey Co. does not pay a dividend.