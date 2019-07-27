Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Shares Rose While Osmium Partners Has Cut by $3.46 Million Its Holding; New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Trimmed Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Rose

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 34,580 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 1,597 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 37,099 shares. Grp One Trading LP invested in 0% or 400 shares. Invesco accumulated 15,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 848,725 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce owns 14,428 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Lapides Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.19% or 20,400 shares. 582 are held by Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 10,232 shares. Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Corporation reported 333,020 shares stake. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 5,726 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 15,596 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares to 516,750 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

