Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Shares Rose While Osmium Partners Decreased Holding by $3.46 Million; As Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Shares Declined, Holder Mason Street Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.25 Million

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc analyzed 9,721 shares as the company's stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 123,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 132,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $112.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 88,716 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500.

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc analyzed 138,400 shares as the company's stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $500.70M market cap company. It closed at $35.83 lastly. It is down 45.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. 426 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $50,281.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,258 shares to 136,891 shares, valued at $33.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class C by 475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance" on April 29, 2019

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares to 160,278 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.