Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Shares Rose While Osmium Partners Decreased by $3.46 Million Its Position; Carnival F (CCL) Stake Held by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corp F (CCL) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 10,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,491 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 51,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.49 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $478.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 19,906 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 86,885 shares to 396,079 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,812 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $513,497 activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W. $119,688 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 7,196 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 484,018 shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 7,116 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 618,254 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 6,800 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 3.35 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 23,744 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 27,308 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 771,134 shares. Cadence Capital Lc accumulated 21,666 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Finemark Bank And invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 25,820 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 23,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) or 14,428 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Legal & General Public Ltd Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,597 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Bankshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 51,069 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,045 shares stake. 26,410 were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 11,200 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Blackrock invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 298,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

