Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Shareholder Osmium Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $3.46 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Consulta LTD Trimmed by $31.40 Million Its Position

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.17. About 556,494 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 17,457 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.22 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55M shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $34.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.23 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

