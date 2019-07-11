Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Shareholder Osmium Partners Has Cut Position by $3.46 Million; Richard C Young & Company Boosted Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $491.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 7,626 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 3,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,762 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 39,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.12. About 386,440 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares to 245,600 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associates Lc holds 333,020 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,045 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 0% or 1,126 shares. 6,232 were reported by American Grp. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 848,725 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 803 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 10,027 shares. 26,410 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has 63,465 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 15,596 shares. 11,154 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 36,312 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline, Rhode Island-based fund reported 25,213 shares. M Holdings Securities Incorporated reported 18,057 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc accumulated 582,582 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.74% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Paragon Limited reported 2,218 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has 0.97% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 45,536 shares. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 71,689 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri owns 1,430 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,474 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca reported 1,641 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Com holds 7,564 shares. Burney invested in 0.15% or 16,477 shares. Camarda Fincl Llc has invested 0.28% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. sold 14,500 shares worth $1.99M.

