Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Share Value Rose While Osmium Partners Has Decreased Position; Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $75.04 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 29,064 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.59. About 2.34M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

