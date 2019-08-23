Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Holder Osmium Partners Trimmed Holding by $3.46 Million as Shares Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lowered Its Stake by $579,008

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 12,287 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 11.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Testify On Capitol Hill On April 10, 11 — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg envisions a “Supreme Court” for Facebook; 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s dating app has one important feature that its industry-leading rivals don’t; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Officials Interviewed by Special Counsel; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 23/05/2018 – Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads; 17/04/2018 – PROPOSED EU LAW WOULD APPLY TO DATA HELD WITHIN AND OUTSIDE THE BLOC

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC).

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.22 million for 24.74 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 0% or 15,596 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 20,400 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Punch & Assocs Investment Mgmt holds 0.79% or 365,135 shares. Osmium Ptnrs Lc holds 516,750 shares or 11.05% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). 1,597 were accumulated by Legal General Group Public Limited Com. Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Geode Capital Limited Co reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 7,268 shares. 63,465 are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd owns 845,503 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated invested in 1,007 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 36,312 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 802,823 shares. Gp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 400 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Lc invested in 18,592 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,786 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership accumulated 129,100 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Country Trust National Bank holds 218,367 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa stated it has 2.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lyon Street Cap Ltd Llc reported 5,329 shares. Lincoln holds 15,540 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 8.13% or 8.84M shares. Bluestein R H & reported 1.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based House Limited Co has invested 4.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sigma Counselors Inc accumulated 0.57% or 27,928 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com reported 0.43% stake. Regentatlantic Capital Lc invested in 94,979 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.41M shares. Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

