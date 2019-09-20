Frank Paden Made a Purchase of 86 Shares of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM); ANHUI CONCH CEMENT SHARES -H-ORDINARY SH (AHCHF) SI Decreased By 39.13%

ANHUI CONCH CEMENT SHARES -H-ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AHCHF) had a decrease of 39.13% in short interest. AHCHF’s SI was 591,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 39.13% from 971,900 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 394 days are for ANHUI CONCH CEMENT SHARES -H-ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AHCHF)’s short sellers to cover AHCHF’s short positions. It closed at $5.76 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for individuals and businesses primarily in Carroll, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne, and contiguous counties in Ohio. The company has market cap of $49.81 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings and time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and offers short-term borrowings and federal home loan advances. It has a 8.94 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans for various general business purposes; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

It closed at $18.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold Consumers Bancorp, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 447,838 shares or 174.67% more from 163,044 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM). Farmers stated it has 0.12% in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM). Macnealy Hoover Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 196,938 shares.

Frank Paden is the director of Consumers Bancorp Inc. He lately invested in 86 shares in the public firm with the purchase value totalling around $1,568 US Dollars. This is based on the filing revealed price of $18.2 a share. At present, Frank Paden holds a total of 4,438 shares or 0.16% of Consumers Bancorp Inc’s market capitalization (total value of the shares outstanding).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 sales for $30,158 activity. Shares for $3,540 were bought by Lober Ralph J II. 350 Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) shares with value of $6,230 were bought by WOOD RENEE. $6,223 worth of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) shares were bought by DODDS SCOTT E. Romain F Fry Family Trust sold $134 worth of stock. $1,553 worth of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) shares were bought by PADEN FRANK L.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.19 billion. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. It has a 7.51 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm makes and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products.