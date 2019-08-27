Franco Nevada (FNV) Valuation Rose While Veritas Asset Management Llp Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Position; 1St Source Bank Has Decreased American Water Works Co (AWK) Position as Stock Price Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.27. About 365,297 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 36,430 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 40,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $125.79. About 382,400 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Gold Is Exploding and Actually Could Rally to $2000 or Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 5 Hottest Gold Stocks Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Reasons I Just Bought Franco-Nevada Corporation Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 770,741 shares to 6.24M shares, valued at $735.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 29,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares to 133,037 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 100,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).