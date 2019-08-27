Franco-Nevada (FNV) Touches $97.53 High on Aug, 27; NORTHPOINT COMMUNICATIONS GROUP (NPNTQ) SI Increased By 4.4%

The stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) reached all time high today, Aug, 27 and still has $104.36 target or 7.00% above today’s $97.53 share price. This indicates more upside for the $18.27B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $104.36 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.28 billion more. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 45,069 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c

NORTHPOINT COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:NPNTQ) had an increase of 4.4% in short interest. NPNTQ’s SI was 47,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.4% from 45,500 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 68 days are for NORTHPOINT COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:NPNTQ)’s short sellers to cover NPNTQ’s short positions. It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NorthPoint Communications Group, Inc. provides high speed network and data transport services. The company has market cap of $133. The Company’s services allow Internet service providers, broadband data service providers, and long distance and local phone companies to meet the information needs of small and medium-sized businesses, people who work in home offices, and telecommuters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -12.51% below currents $97.53 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 8. Deutsche Bank maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 14.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream firm in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company has market cap of $18.27 billion. The firm also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and gas and oil properties. It has a 121.31 P/E ratio. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 gas and oil assets.

