Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake Has Boosted by Greystone Managed Investments Inc; As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Increased Its Position

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 68,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 350,383 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 281,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 472,370 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 51,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.71 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 106,037 shares to 978,625 shares, valued at $36.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,314 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Mngmt Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,108 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc owns 6,553 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 3,179 shares. Tower Bridge reported 5,675 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Liberty Mgmt has 1,997 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sun Life Finance reported 0.04% stake. Tarbox Family Office owns 201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 2.39M shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 13,606 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 65,182 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lvw Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2,653 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,209 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 250 were reported by Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 239,025 shares to 857,209 shares, valued at $435.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 223,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).