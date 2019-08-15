Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Lowered Stake; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Shareholder Oak Hill Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake by $5.29 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.27. About 882,814 shares traded or 61.92% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 210,451 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital Mngmt Lc holds 456,729 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co reported 14,610 shares. Oak Hill Lp has invested 3.9% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Rmb Ltd owns 604,560 shares. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 14,438 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 49,504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). The Michigan-based Robinson Cap Limited has invested 0.09% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Co has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 11,774 shares. Shaker Fincl Limited Company has 48,000 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Saba Cap Mgmt LP owns 2.39% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 11.44M shares. 41,225 are held by Pnc Financial Service Grp.