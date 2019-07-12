Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Enbridge Com (ENB) Market Valuation Rose While Fdx Advisors Lifted Its Stake

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 9,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,343 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, up from 167,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 837,985 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 135,726 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,620 shares to 53,562 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) by 10,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,427 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Safe Dividends to Boost Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inter Pipeline: A Safe 8.39% Yield With A Declining Payout Ratio And A Monthly Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB) (USA) 6.4% Dividend Safe? – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge: A Year In Review – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Top Stocks for July 2019 (part one) – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GDX: This Bull Market Is Just Getting Started – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why 2019 Could Be Franco-Nevada’s Golden Year – The Motley Fool” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CDW Corporation (CDW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.