Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Plancorp Has Lowered Holding by $497,325 as Market Value Rose; Amerisource (ABC) Shares Rose While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.18. About 529,650 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisource (ABC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 9,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 59,313 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 50,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.02. About 584,688 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares to 104,387 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $85.72 million for 53.51 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.