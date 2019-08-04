Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Plancorp Has Decreased Its Stake by $497,325; As W P Carey (WPC) Stock Value Rose, Korea Investment Cut Its Holding

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 474,228 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 14,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 17,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 1.62M shares traded or 97.23% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $58.14 million for 72.21 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,247 shares to 7,298 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd owns 7,966 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Maple Cap Mgmt Inc holds 16,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 163,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability holds 0.15% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 26,399 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Principal Fin Gp owns 16,014 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,098 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Jnba Advsrs stated it has 1,942 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Limited reported 3,450 shares. Argi Inv Limited Liability reported 5,527 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.14% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 4,470 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 14,235 shares.

