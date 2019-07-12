Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Plancorp Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 74.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 26,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,985 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 614,168 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 311,394 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paramount Gold Enters Into A Royalty Agreement With Franco-Nevada Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Marathon Gold Completes Sale of Royalty to Franco-Nevada for Proceeds of $18 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wheaton Precious Metals Has Put Its $1 Billion Tax Issue Behind It – The Motley Fool” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why 2019 Could Be Franco-Nevada’s Golden Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.38 million for 71.15 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,801 shares to 25,623 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 167,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 23,800 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $51.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Adr (NYSE:BBL) by 19,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,500 shares, and cut its stake in At Home Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 15,200 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 150 shares. Fred Alger invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Principal Grp Inc has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 6,878 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 0.34% or 8,558 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Qs Investors Lc holds 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 2,100 shares. Moreover, Spark Management Ltd Company has 0.35% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 157,200 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 474,066 shares. Granahan Investment Ma has 34,676 shares. Oppenheimer And has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 6,793 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 4,507 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 60,985 shares. American Century holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 84,015 shares. 393,500 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc.