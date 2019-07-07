Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Addenda Capital Has Cut Its Position by $3.14 Million as Shares Rose; Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Market Valuation Declined While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Boosted Stake

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 42,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,421 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01 million, down from 335,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 455,474 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 9,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 16,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 316,163 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 121,670 shares to 644,647 shares, valued at $13.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 48,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $55.69M for 69.72 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares to 32,083 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 15,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,264 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 4,015 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 98,231 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.1% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 1.79 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 8,771 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 0.04% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.04% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,100 shares. 8,299 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Limited. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). First Midwest Bancshares Division accumulated 7,415 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Bartlett And Lc invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 20,418 shares. Finance Services accumulated 238 shares. 6,150 are owned by Cibc Inc.