Franco Nevada (FNV) Share Price Rose While Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Holding; Scge Management LP Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $16.60 Million; Shares Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.01. About 52,778 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $185.2. About 1.77M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD PREVIOUSLY STOPPED SHORT OF ENDORSING HONEST ADS ACT, SAYING ONLY IT WOULD WORK WITH LAWMAKERS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKES RESPONSE TO U.K. LAWMAKERS IN LETTER; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is holding an emergency meeting to let employees ask questions about Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK IF IT HAS MADE ATTEMPTS TO IDENTIFY OR NOTIFY 50 MILLION USERS IMPACTED BY REPORTED MISUSE OF THIRD-PARTY DATA ACCESS; 21/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS GOVT HAD THREE HISTORIC CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA PARENT SCL, CONCLUDED WELL BEFORE CURRENT ISSUES AND HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs accumulated 1.02M shares or 0.96% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 1.37% stake. Brandywine Trust Communications has 31,605 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Luxor Capital LP invested in 0.06% or 11,253 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,693 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 87,998 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Kensico Cap invested in 840,600 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 42,524 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.06M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv stated it has 35,846 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Guild Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.71% or 3,256 shares. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 1,499 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is There a Place for Facebook in This Market? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.