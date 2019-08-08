Franco-Nevada (FNV) Reaches $93.79 52-Week High; Shorts at Yeti Holdings (YETI) Raised By 7.64%

The stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high and has $98.48 target or 5.00% above today’s $93.79 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $17.34 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $98.48 price target is reached, the company will be worth $867.10 million more. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.79. About 114,224 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) had an increase of 7.64% in short interest. YETI’s SI was 17.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.64% from 16.08M shares previously. With 1.87M avg volume, 9 days are for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)’s short sellers to cover YETI’s short positions. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 202,619 shares traded. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream firm in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company has market cap of $17.34 billion. The firm also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and gas and oil properties. It has a 125.22 P/E ratio. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 gas and oil assets.

Among 2 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $75 highest and $73 lowest target. $74’s average target is -21.10% below currents $93.79 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It has a 38.5 P/E ratio. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes.

Among 3 analysts covering YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YETI Holdings had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2.