Franco-Nevada (FNV) Reaches $91.74 52-Week High; FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (FIOGF) Shorts Up By 114.03%

The stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high and has $99.08 target or 8.00% above today’s $91.74 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $17.21 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $99.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.38 billion more. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $91.74. About 287,382 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF

FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) had an increase of 114.03% in short interest. FIOGF’s SI was 71,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 114.03% from 33,500 shares previously. With 356,000 avg volume, 0 days are for FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)’s short sellers to cover FIOGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.41. About 61,755 shares traded. Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development firm in the Americas. The company has market cap of $39.79 million. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s projects also include the Pampas El PeÃ±on property, which includes 13 mining claims covering an area of 3,400 hectares; the Cerro Tostado project comprising 5 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,500 hectares; and the Rio Loa property, which covers 1,000 hectares in Chile.

Another recent and important Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Fiore Gold reports Q2 production results – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Range Resources sells $634M in Appalachia assets to cut debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $58.14M for 73.98 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream firm in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company has market cap of $17.21 billion. The firm also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and gas and oil properties. It has a 122.48 P/E ratio. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 gas and oil assets.

Among 2 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.