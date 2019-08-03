Franco Nevada (FNV) Position Has Increased by Toron Capital Markets Inc; Lemaitre Vascula (LMAT) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Boosted Position

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascula (LMAT) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 42,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The hedge fund held 160,775 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 118,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascula for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 103,841 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 2336.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 204,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 213,745 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 8,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 472,370 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 27, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nabriva Stumbles At FDA Hurdle, Gilead CFO To Retire, Eisai Ends Collaboration With Purdue – Benzinga” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Inv Mgmt LP has 620,072 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,700 shares. Prudential has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Capital Impact Limited Liability stated it has 0.65% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Art Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). D E Shaw accumulated 0% or 8,207 shares. Polen Mgmt Lc owns 26,865 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 302,638 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). 2,903 are owned by Sei Invests. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 99,157 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.04% or 6,578 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ad by 82,934 shares to 7,830 shares, valued at $51,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Makemytrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 28,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,743 shares, and cut its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares to 158,393 shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Reasons I Just Bought Franco-Nevada Corporation Stock – The Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Range Resources sells $634M in Appalachia assets to cut debt – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Stocks That Fed the S&P/TSX This Week – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.