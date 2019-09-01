Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Value Rose While Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.14 Million; Lyrical Asset Management LP Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Cut as Share Value Rose

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 779,014 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 549,718 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 124,117 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $232.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. by 274,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt stated it has 121,560 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,615 are owned by Provise Mgmt Group Limited Company. Brandes Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.28% or 421,482 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bluecrest Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 4,250 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.34% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 396,351 shares. C World Wide Gru A S holds 112,905 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt reported 6,665 shares stake. Pggm Investments reported 0.32% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd accumulated 45,286 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fund Management Sa has 168,722 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Smith Moore Co accumulated 0.07% or 2,234 shares. 20,000 are held by Prescott Gru Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Financial Inc owns 895,739 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

