Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Value Rose While Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Position by $1.14 Million; As Caseys General Stores (CASY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Cut Holding by $4.72 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Caseys General Stores Inc (CASY) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc analyzed 36,878 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 587,928 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.71 million, down from 624,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Caseys General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $162.35. About 79,555 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500.

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp analyzed 15,200 shares as the company's stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 139,703 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,258 shares to 4.12M shares, valued at $686.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 76,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year's $0.29 per share.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $58.08 million for 72.09 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year's $1.9 per share.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Sirius Group C by 187,117 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $50.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16 million for 20.40 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.