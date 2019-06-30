Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Value Rose While Forest Hill Capital Has Boosted Its Position; Excalibur Management Has Raised Verizon (VZ) Holding

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 405,739 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 14.60 million shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd invested in 69,214 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 213,951 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advisors. Cap Invsts accumulated 1.3% or 69.24 million shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp accumulated 8,217 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 151,561 are held by Marco Ltd Limited Liability Company. Benedict Finance holds 78,722 shares. Vantage Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 177,825 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Cutler Invest Counsel Lc has invested 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 18,509 are owned by Kemnay Advisory Serv. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 546,504 shares. Private Asset accumulated 51,781 shares. Tcw Gru Incorporated stated it has 48,029 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Inc Lc owns 8,638 shares. 409,753 are held by Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

