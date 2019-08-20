Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding Maintained by Toron Capital Markets Inc; Symantec (SYMC) Position Maintained by Lonestar Capital Management Llc

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 2336.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 204,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 213,745 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 8,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $94.4. About 555,685 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 4.60 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 48,437 shares to 229,558 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 2.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,111 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.06% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 243,911 shares. Kenmare Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 1.89% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nwq Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.28M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.02% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. 750 are owned by Smithfield Tru. Lonestar Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 3.24% or 555,555 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.47 million shares stake. Td Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.16M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 3.11M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lpl Financial Llc invested in 0% or 27,912 shares. First Personal accumulated 200 shares. Axa holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.25M shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,438 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).