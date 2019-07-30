Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding Maintained by Forest Hill Capital Llc; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Trimmed Position by $345,000

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 1.26 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 290,992 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 30,172 shares to 390,501 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 86,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,136 shares, and cut its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.27M for 13.81 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart holds 0.3% or 14,804 shares. Scout Inc holds 106,301 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 13,005 shares. Schroder Inv Management holds 0% or 23,013 shares. Caprock Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Barclays Pcl accumulated 591,420 shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 0.16% or 16,676 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsrs Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 242,900 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 13,968 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 0.09% stake. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 817,191 are held by Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 29,487 shares.