Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Cut Stake; As Logmein (LOGM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 11,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 8.38% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.47 million shares traded or 189.47% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,854 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 84,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 279,986 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dd3 Acquisition Corp by 44,500 shares to 204,500 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 50,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.27 million for 74.44 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 200,000 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Natl Bank has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Grp Incorporated One Trading LP stated it has 3,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr reported 208 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt reported 2,521 shares stake. First Citizens Bankshares And invested in 5,905 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 59,352 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,704 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 17 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp stated it has 12,478 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 13,600 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 421 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Lc reported 33,086 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 7,290 shares.