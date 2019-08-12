Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Lowered Position by $1.14 Million as Share Value Rose; Metlife (MET) Holder Salzhauer Michael Decreased Position by $1.76 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.84. About 79,576 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 41,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 638,776 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 188,858 shares to 673,076 shares, valued at $792.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 254,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 220,080 shares to 234,480 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

