Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose; As Cintas (CTAS) Shares Rose, Adams Express Company Raised Stake by $3.41 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 491,053 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.05B market cap company. It closed at $239.53 lastly. It is up 20.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources: Returning Capital To Shareholders Via Dividends And Share Repurchases – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Gold Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on January 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Amazing Gold Stocks Trading at 52-Week Highs – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Top Stocks for May 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco Nevada +3% on Q1 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 80,375 shares to 6.55 million shares, valued at $578.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 770,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.58 million for 69.72 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 14 the insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company reported 606,276 shares stake. 15,365 are owned by British Columbia. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 13,031 shares. Bp Public Lc reported 0.08% stake. 3,715 are held by Veritable L P. First Manhattan owns 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth reported 522 shares. Weik Capital Management stated it has 12,335 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,767 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.06% or 31,412 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 276,681 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Decatur Capital Incorporated has invested 1.25% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Mercantile holds 0.1% or 2,078 shares. 299,602 are held by Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.05% or 78,013 shares in its portfolio.