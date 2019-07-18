Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Position by $1.14 Million as Market Value Rose; Carret Asset Management Holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Has Lowered by $386,112 as Stock Value Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 52,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.23. About 3.81 million shares traded or 71.15% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Counsel Resigns Over Company’s Michael Cohen Deal; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS TREATMENT BENEFITS TO HEALTH-RELATED QUALITY OF LIFE (HRQL) WERE SEEN WITHIN EIGHT MONTHS AND PERSISTED AT THREE-YEAR FOLLOW UP PERIOD; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS FIRM MADE MISTAKES RECENTLY AND WORLD RIGHTLY EXPECTS MORE FROM A LEADING HEALTHCARE COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Top 3 stories today: #1 UPDATED: Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S TO ADDRESS SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK ALLEGED KICKBACK LITIGATION AS PART OF INVESTOR DAY EVENT — PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Swiss pharmaceuticals company Novartis will move towards making a decision on the fate of Alcon in the first half of 2019, its chief executive officer said; 23/03/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 16/05/2018 – Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.58. About 864,031 shares traded or 63.01% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis vows to fight Sandoz price-fixing claims – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis: Potential Fourth Quarter Earnings Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ asthma combo successful in late-stage study – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis Makes Substantial Pipeline Progress On A Couple Of Fronts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alcon (ALC) to Debut on NYSE Following Novartis Spin-Off – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,258 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $686.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.27 million for 72.98 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.