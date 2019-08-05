Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.14 Million; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 474,228 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 14,489 shares to 41,137 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications (NYSE:GTT) by 125,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,870 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Strategies accumulated 0.42% or 7,056 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 9.04 million shares or 6.23% of all its holdings. Nicholas Limited Partnership invested in 0.4% or 38,497 shares. Provident Trust has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 128,063 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.12% or 42,406 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co owns 1,626 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bartlett Co Limited Liability has invested 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruffer Llp has 47,001 shares. California-based Farallon Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Field Main Comml Bank has 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,750 shares. Independent Investors Inc, New York-based fund reported 62,630 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corp Nj invested in 6,684 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Claar Advsr Lc accumulated 180,215 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 429,340 shares to 981,302 shares, valued at $290.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $58.14 million for 72.21 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.