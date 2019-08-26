Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Otter Tail (OTTR) Stock Rose While Chicago Equity Partners Cut Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 8,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 56,490 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 64,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 45,143 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Company requests rate review in South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 498,785 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold OTTR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 60,340 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 71,750 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested in 0% or 290 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 1.22M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 399,080 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 9,160 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 56,494 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 5,480 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 4,285 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0.01% or 63,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 9,172 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 5,881 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs invested in 0% or 8,760 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 169,460 shares to 205,760 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 13,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US Bankrolls Southern Co.’s Vogtle With $3.7B Loan Guarantee – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BTD Acquires Impulse Manufacturing Nasdaq:OTTR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 01, 2015, Nasdaq.com published: “Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Independent Bank Corp (INDB) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This is Why Otter Tail (OTTR) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 305,831 shares to 19.65 million shares, valued at $785.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).