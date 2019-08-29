Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Plancorp Cut Its Holding; Transocean LTD (RIG) Position Held by Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 465,756 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 11.77M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,059 shares to 26,821 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp invested in 0% or 16,822 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon reported 5.37M shares stake. D E Shaw reported 125,394 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 36,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated stated it has 2.08 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh owns 11,623 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability has 27,772 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 679,229 shares. Sheffield Asset holds 2.55% or 128,100 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 20,262 shares. Ipswich Inv Communication has 0.12% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New York-based Intll Gru has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).