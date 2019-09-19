Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Guardian Capital LP Trimmed Stake by $6.71 Million; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Declined, Newport Asia Cut Its Stake

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 78,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 755,305 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.25M, down from 834,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 262,228 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.27 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 2.45M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.35M for 53.15 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada Is A Safe Way To Play The Gold Bull Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These 4 Gold Stocks Soared as Much as 19% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada: At A Crossroads – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada Gets Back on Track With Record Q1 Results – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43 million for 18.46 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Las Vegas Sands updates on Japan strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Bet On Casinos (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Casino Dividends to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s (NYSE:LVS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Odds Favor Las Vegas Sands Put Buyers – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 13, 2019.