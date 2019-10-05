Franco-Nevada (FNV) EPS Estimated At $0.44; Last Week Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Standard Chartered PLC has GBX 990 highest and GBX 489 lowest target. GBX 655.80’s average target is 2.69% above currents GBX 638.6 stock price. Standard Chartered PLC had 30 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. JP Morgan maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Thursday, August 15 by HSBC. The stock has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 30. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 840.00 Upgrade

06/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 590.00 New Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Conviction Buy Old Target: GBX 980.00 New Target: GBX 970.00 Unchanged

13/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 695.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Unchanged

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 820.00 New Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Conviction Buy Old Target: GBX 980.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report $0.44 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 51.72% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. FNV’s profit would be $82.80M giving it 53.66 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Franco-Nevada Corporation’s analysts see 29.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 438,707 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE

More notable recent Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Standard Chartered PLC’s (LON:STAN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Standard Chartered PLC’s (LON:STAN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NewsBreak – European Markets Surge on Report of Hong Kong Climbdown – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: UBS Feels China’s Wrath After Swine Fever Comments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking services and products in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of 20.41 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It has a 40.16 P/E ratio. It offers personal banking services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services.

The stock decreased 0.41% or GBX 2.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 638.6. About 4.62M shares traded. Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -9.65% below currents $94.44 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $8800 target. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 8.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream firm in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company has market cap of $17.77 billion. The firm also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and gas and oil properties. It has a 117.46 P/E ratio. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 gas and oil assets.