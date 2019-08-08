Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) and Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada Corporation 78 25.96 N/A 0.75 115.93 Pershing Gold Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Franco-Nevada Corporation and Pershing Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Franco-Nevada Corporation and Pershing Gold Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pershing Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Franco-Nevada Corporation and Pershing Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Pershing Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Franco-Nevada Corporation’s consensus price target is $74, while its potential downside is -19.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franco-Nevada Corporation and Pershing Gold Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.13% and 21.46%. 2% are Franco-Nevada Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.49% of Pershing Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74% Pershing Gold Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Pershing Gold Corporation.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.