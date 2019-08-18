Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)’s Financial Results Comparing With McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

As Gold companies, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada Corporation 79 26.08 N/A 0.75 115.93 McEwen Mining Inc. 2 5.98 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates Franco-Nevada Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Franco-Nevada Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Franco-Nevada Corporation has a -8.03% downside potential and a consensus target price of $85.33. McEwen Mining Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.38 consensus target price and a 93.14% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that McEwen Mining Inc. appears more favorable than Franco-Nevada Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Franco-Nevada Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.13% and 28.2%. Franco-Nevada Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, McEwen Mining Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74% McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95%

For the past year Franco-Nevada Corporation had bullish trend while McEwen Mining Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors McEwen Mining Inc.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.