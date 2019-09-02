Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Contrasting side by side

As Gold businesses, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|80
|27.73
|N/A
|0.75
|115.93
|Vista Gold Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Franco-Nevada Corporation and Vista Gold Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Vista Gold Corp.
|0.00%
|-45.5%
|-43.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Franco-Nevada Corporation and Vista Gold Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
|Vista Gold Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Franco-Nevada Corporation’s consensus price target is $85.33, while its potential downside is -12.63%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Franco-Nevada Corporation and Vista Gold Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.13% and 30.9%. Insiders held roughly 2% of Franco-Nevada Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|-3.3%
|4.09%
|22.81%
|13.76%
|18.93%
|23.74%
|Vista Gold Corp.
|0.08%
|17.05%
|50.07%
|33.02%
|45.23%
|67.22%
For the past year Franco-Nevada Corporation was less bullish than Vista Gold Corp.
Summary
Franco-Nevada Corporation beats Vista Gold Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.