Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Contrasting side by side

As Gold businesses, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada Corporation 80 27.73 N/A 0.75 115.93 Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Franco-Nevada Corporation and Vista Gold Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Franco-Nevada Corporation and Vista Gold Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Vista Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Franco-Nevada Corporation’s consensus price target is $85.33, while its potential downside is -12.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franco-Nevada Corporation and Vista Gold Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.13% and 30.9%. Insiders held roughly 2% of Franco-Nevada Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74% Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22%

For the past year Franco-Nevada Corporation was less bullish than Vista Gold Corp.

Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation beats Vista Gold Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.