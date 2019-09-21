Franco Nevada Com (FNV) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Cut Stake; Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Boosted Position by $464,618 as Market Valuation Declined

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 42,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.21% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.20M market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 1.69M shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp Com (FNV) by 73.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 22,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 8,325 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, down from 31,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 725,517 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Than Its 6.8% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 55% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Learn From Cinemark Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CNK) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold LL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.23 million shares or 3.62% more from 22.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 165,330 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 2.78 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 100 shares. Legal & General Pcl reported 67,735 shares. 391,825 were reported by Robertson Opportunity Limited. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability owns 243,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 76 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Aperio Grp has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 47,200 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 815,458 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd invested in 1,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 37,283 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 104,000 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $276,164 activity. KNOWLES DENNIS R. bought $112,610 worth of stock. 4,000 shares were bought by Tyson Charles E, worth $39,592 on Thursday, May 30.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.86M for 53.88 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paramount Gold Enters Into A Royalty Agreement With Franco-Nevada Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Looks Set To Challenge Critical Technical Levels On The Upside – FNV Could Continue To Outperform On The Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Franco-Nevada Gets Back on Track With Record Q1 Results – Motley Fool” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Cost-Cutting Strategy Still Leaves These Gold Miners Lagging Their Peers – The Motley Fool” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y Com (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 7,937 shares to 56,621 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lovesac Company Com by 16,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Lrad Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRAD).