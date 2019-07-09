Franco (FNV) Stock Price Rose While Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; As Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Share Price Rose, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $578,610

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) by 48.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 38,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,188 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 78,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Compass Diversified Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 186,789 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 252.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 152,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 508,032 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE

Analysts await Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 441.67% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. CODI’s profit will be $24.55 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.78% EPS growth.

