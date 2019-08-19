Franco (FNV) Stake Has Increased by Ashford Capital Management Inc; Home Depot (HD) Holder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 17,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 143,928 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80 million, up from 126,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 267,552 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 59,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, down from 73,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 2.35 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Lc stated it has 10,279 shares. New York-based National Asset Management has invested 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 878,517 are held by Chilton Inv Limited Liability Corp. Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 7,900 shares. Alpha Windward holds 3,085 shares. First Western Management stated it has 5.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jefferies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Heritage Invsts Management has 1.68% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 146,648 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 158,780 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 123,080 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,566 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Company has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.75 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,677 shares to 543,027 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

