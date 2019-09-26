Franco (FNV) Stake Has Boosted by Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd; First Hawaiian Bank Raised Stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 1,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 8,824 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 7,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $210.03. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, PSP Lead $250 Million Funding Round for Tradeshift; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap; 07/05/2018 – LOOKINGGLASS CYBER SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ THREAT INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – NEW: Deutsche Bank approached Goldman Sachs’ Richard Gnodde to ask if he would be interested in taking the helm of the German lender, but the executive turned it down, according to a source close to him; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify’s business; 02/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Open a Bitcoin Trading Operation; 19/03/2018 – “Growth outperformance has not historically signaled subsequent value outperformance,” Goldman’s David Kostin wrote; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 12,110 shares as the company's stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 294,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.68 million, up from 281,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 571,512 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27,881 shares to 136,894 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com" on July 19, 2019

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Goldman's chief risk officer exiting – WSJ – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 8,766 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emc Corp (NYSE:VMW) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,405 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).