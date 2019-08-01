Franco (FNV) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.80 Million; Sunpower (SPWR) Stake Increased by Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 17,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 281,925 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, down from 299,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 201,142 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 107,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 322,729 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 215,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 35.67% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 15.43M shares traded or 548.34% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 28/03/2018 – SUNPOWER LETTERS OF CREDIT MAY REMAIN OUTSTANDING AFTER AMEND; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER – ON MAY 22 UNIT OF CO ENTERED TERM CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER TO BUY SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar Celebrating 20 Years in Business in 2018; 08/05/2018 – SunPower Sees 2Q Rev $360M-$410M; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 02/05/2018 – SunPower CFO Announces Departure, New CFO Named; 08/05/2018 – SunPower posts smaller first-quarter loss

