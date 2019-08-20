Franco (FNV) Holder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $1.80 Million; Canyon Capital Advisors Trimmed Berry Global Group (BERY) Position by $190.72 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.09M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.07 million, down from 8.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 840,848 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 17,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 281,925 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, down from 299,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.57. About 607,698 shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 20.95 million shares to 36.89 million shares, valued at $69.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 6.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Management Limited owns 5,400 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De owns 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 19,568 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 51,608 shares. Fort LP accumulated 1,240 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus stated it has 14,000 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 24,541 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 25,738 shares. Viking Global Invsts LP holds 7.72 million shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 11,832 shares. Jane Street Group Lc owns 20,844 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 955,779 shares. Sachem Head Mngmt Lp invested in 3.75M shares. Natixis stated it has 0.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gratia Cap Limited Liability Com owns 9.36% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 45,223 shares.