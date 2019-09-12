Francisco Partners Management Lp increased Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) stake by 153.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Francisco Partners Management Lp acquired 112,901 shares as Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Francisco Partners Management Lp holds 186,435 shares with $770,000 value, up from 73,534 last quarter. Gain Cap Hldgs Inc now has $202.31 million valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 220,722 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) had an increase of 84.64% in short interest. FFLWF’s SI was 51,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 84.64% from 28,000 shares previously. With 177,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)’s short sellers to cover FFLWF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.12% or $0.0649 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1249. About 73,293 shares traded. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 308,780 were reported by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Com. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt accumulated 40,600 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 968,591 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 704 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 0.02% or 334,720 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 24,000 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Weber Alan W holds 1.92% or 1.22 million shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Morgan Stanley owns 2.22M shares for 0% of their portfolio.