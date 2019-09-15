Francisco Partners Management LP Upped Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Position by $451,604; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 56,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,082 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $543,000, down from 66,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 176,617 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 12,618 were reported by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco accumulated 77,785 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 2.09M shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). State Street Corp reported 516,086 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 282,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Signia Limited Liability Company has invested 3.51% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Legal & General Group Pcl invested in 0% or 4,573 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 46,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 956,380 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 334,720 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 24,866 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbo Ltd Com holds 2.68% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 212,304 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co holds 0.01% or 5,905 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 25,186 shares. Sun Life holds 0.02% or 1,168 shares in its portfolio. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 191,300 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs owns 702,666 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management reported 34,353 shares stake. Pacific Mngmt Co reported 27,763 shares stake. Stephens Ar holds 0.12% or 96,834 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.76% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1.39M are held by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Westend Ltd Llc holds 625,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc reported 7,080 shares. 68,947 are owned by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Co.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $741.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 3,117 shares to 23,168 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 4,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

