Francisco Partners Management LP Trimmed Its Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stake as Stock Price Declined; First Allied Advisory Services Boosted Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by $416,295

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 402,504 shares traded or 37.01% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 119.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 27,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 23,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 8.24M shares traded or 61.09% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight –Update; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Rating Outlook Has Been Revised to Negative From Stable; 16/04/2018 – Buy or sell Newell Brands, $NWL? @JimCramer warns the current proxy fight has very limited upside; 07/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: Newell Brands starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off: sources. First for for sale is Waddington.…; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 16/03/2018 – Icahn, with 6 percent of Newell Brands shares, hasn’t decided which side he’s on

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.85M for 21.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

