Francisco Partners Management LP Trimmed Its Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $2.71 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 75,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.82 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.20M market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 447,916 shares traded or 45.71% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.68M for 26.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 1,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 48,570 shares stake. 336,380 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 37,960 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 138,068 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 233,068 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Francisco Partners Mngmt LP holds 2.2% or 73,534 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 41,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Llc has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 304,974 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 1.08M shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Alphaone Investment Services Limited Company invested 0.03% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $44.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,235 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

