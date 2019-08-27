Francisco Partners Management LP Stake in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; Puzo Michael J Position In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Lifted

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 61,712 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GAIN Capital Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leju Holdings leads financial gainers, HarborOne Bancorp and Aegon among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Ltd stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 205,870 shares. 1,700 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 73,408 shares or 0% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co reported 63,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The has 11,283 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.08M shares. Axa has 203,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 73,534 are held by Francisco Limited Partnership. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 30,970 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 2.07 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 43,702 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 62,716 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87M for 21.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Offers A Rare Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This ‘Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 47,484 shares. Massachusetts-based Appleton Ptnrs Ma has invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 53,249 are owned by Bluestein R H Com. Oak Ridge Investments Llc invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moors Cabot holds 11,090 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited holds 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,289 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 292 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Coastline, Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,827 shares. Df Dent Communication holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 66,453 shares. Sol Cap Management owns 390 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Company holds 0.31% or 4,197 shares. Central National Bank & Trust & stated it has 4,186 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources has 1.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.25 million shares. Noesis Cap Mangement invested in 0% or 601 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 38,713 shares.